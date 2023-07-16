Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas
U.S. 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Cooper Davis
Quincy man arrested on charges of child pornography
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones looks at Bradly Yohn during day four of the...
Yohn continues defense in day four, not gaining any ground
Low water levels and high water temperatures led to the deaths of thousands of sturgeon.
Heat and drought leads to thousands of dead fish

Latest News

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $875M Powerball jackpot
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track