QUINCY (WGEM) - Wildfire smoke has returned to the region and has diminished air quality throughout the day Saturday. As of Saturday evening, visibilities have been reduced to between 4-8 miles across a majority of the Tri-States due to the thick haze and smoke that has moved in.

More of the Tri-States have been placed under Air Quality Alerts due to thick haze and wildfire smoke. (Gray Stations With Max)

Air Quality Alerts have been in effect for portions of the Tri-States in Illinois and are in effect through Sunday and into Monday. Lee County in Iowa has also been placed under an Air Quality Alert - the alert is in effect for Lee County until Monday at 12pm. It is recommended that those with heart and respiratory problems limit time outdoors during through the duration of the poor air quality, and to drink plenty of water. The general public should also try to avoid strenuous activities through Monday, as haze and smoke in the air can make it difficult to breathe. In addition to the poor air quality, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the area Sunday afternoon and evening. The Tri-States is under a level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather Sunday. The main threats with Sunday’s storms are large hail and high winds. The active weather pattern continues into early next week with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast on Tuesday. The second-half of next week will feature dry weather with temperatures near to slightly above average with highs in the mid-80s to near 90.

