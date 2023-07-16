Poor Air Quality

By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wildfire smoke has returned to the region and has diminished air quality throughout the day Saturday. As of Saturday evening, visibilities have been reduced to between 4-8 miles across a majority of the Tri-States due to the thick haze and smoke that has moved in.

More of the Tri-States have been placed under Air Quality Alerts due to thick haze and wildfire...
More of the Tri-States have been placed under Air Quality Alerts due to thick haze and wildfire smoke.(Gray Stations With Max)

Air Quality Alerts have been in effect for portions of the Tri-States in Illinois and are in effect through Sunday and into Monday. Lee County in Iowa has also been placed under an Air Quality Alert - the alert is in effect for Lee County until Monday at 12pm. It is recommended that those with heart and respiratory problems limit time outdoors during through the duration of the poor air quality, and to drink plenty of water. The general public should also try to avoid strenuous activities through Monday, as haze and smoke in the air can make it difficult to breathe. In addition to the poor air quality, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the area Sunday afternoon and evening. The Tri-States is under a level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather Sunday. The main threats with Sunday’s storms are large hail and high winds. The active weather pattern continues into early next week with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast on Tuesday. The second-half of next week will feature dry weather with temperatures near to slightly above average with highs in the mid-80s to near 90.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas
U.S. 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Cooper Davis
Quincy man arrested on charges of child pornography
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones looks at Bradly Yohn during day four of the...
Yohn continues defense in day four, not gaining any ground
Low water levels and high water temperatures led to the deaths of thousands of sturgeon.
Heat and drought leads to thousands of dead fish

Latest News

There is a level 1 out of 5 threat to see severe weather across the Tri-States Sunday afternoon...
Poor Air Quality and Severe Threat This Weekend
A few isolated showers are possible Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms expected for Sunday.
A Few Showers Possible Saturday
Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast across the Tri-States through late Friday evening.
Severe Weather Potential Friday Evening
With hot/humid air in place, the ingredients are coming together for severe thunderstorms this...
First Alert Friday: A Few PM Strong or Severe Storms Possible