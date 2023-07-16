Quincy Police investigating early Sunday morning shots fired incident

By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning in the 900 block of Hampshire Street.

Police said they were dispatched to the area at about 2:25 a.m. where they located and collected evidence.

Police reported no one was injured and no property damage was reported.

According to police, this does not appear to be a random incident.

Anyone with information should call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470.

