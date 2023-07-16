Smoke will exit the region

Rain fall looks hopeful for Tuesday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We may get lucky and see a couple of isolated thunderstorms develop early Monday morning. They will be isolated at best, but they may drop down a half inch of rainfall for the lucky few that are underneath one of these thunderstorms. After that, we will see some improving conditions Monday as far as our air quality is concerned. The smoke will exit by late Monday and we will see some blue sky instead of the milky haze that has been blotting out the sun reducing into a red ball in the mornings and evenings. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s. Now on Tuesday, there is an approaching storm system that will impact a majority of the Tri-States right now these storms do not look as if they will be severe. But it is an organized storm system that approaches from the northwest and moved to the southeast. That rainfall potential comes to an end on Tuesday night. High temperatures will be running in the mid-80s for the rest of the week. There’s an isolated shot at some showers on Thursday afternoon but doesn’t look like anything too exciting.

Another band of smoke will come Monday morning but exit by Monday afternoon (Brian inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.