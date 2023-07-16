Troup to face city council following no confidence vote

Troup to face city council following no confidence vote
By Jayla Louis and Makenzi Henderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mayor Mike Troup will face Quincy City Council on Monday for the first time since a no confidence vote against him.

Six voted in favor and six voted against, with one abstaining last week.

While it won’t change Troup’s status, aldermen said they took the vote to show residents how they stand.

It all started over health insurance, union contract and residency requirement issues.

Mayor Troup sat down with WGEM News on July 9, ahead of the meeting, and then he released a statement on July 13.

In the statement, he addresses the problems and breaks down the numbers.

He said when he ran for mayor just over two years ago, he promised three things:

  • To put more money into Quincy streets, water and sewer systems
  • To encourage job growth and reverse population loss
  • To promote public safety and be a good steward of Quincy’s tax dollars

Troup said the city had chosen not to negotiate the union contract in public, but addressed it in his statement that the contract would be settled by Aug. 31.

In regards to the lack of health insurance for police officers that was brought up in the no confidence vote, Troup said at no point did any city employee, including a police officer, go without health insurance.

He said any administrative lapse from the city’s health insurance providers was caught and corrected.

In the statement, Troup addressed the matter of hiring police officers, who live outside the state of Illinois. He said this issue was not submitted for arbitration and will not be addressed until a new contract is negotiated or other action is taken.

Troup ended the statement by saying he is proud to be the Quincy’s mayor and plans to remain fully committed to that role.

RELATED:

