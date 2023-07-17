Air Quality Alert & A Few Storms Today

QUINCY (WGEM) - First Alert! The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for the entire state of Iowa through 12 PM today. This obviously includes Lee County, as you can see that county shaded in gray in the graphic below. Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia in Canada continues to sit across Iowa. Air quality is expected to improve statewide by later this morning, with smoke gradually starting to clear. The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

An Air Quality Alert is in place through noon today for those in Lee County in Iowa. (maxuser | WGEM)

Early this morning we have clear skies but clouds will be arriving through the morning as some showers and thunderstorms have developed along a cold front to our northwest in Iowa. This cold front will move through the Tri-States this morning bringing those showers and thunderstorms into our area. Some of the rain will be heavy and you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will be very scattered so unfortunlety not everyone will get rain today. The chance of rain will decrease through the afternoon as these showers gradually dissipate.

Otherwise, the day will become mostly sunny, but still hazy. Near surface smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to gradually clear today as high pressure builds in behind the aforementioned cold front. However, there will still be some smoke in the upper-levels of the atmosphere so the sky will continue to look hazy/milky white. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable, in the mid 80s. Dew points through the morning and early afternoon will be in the mid 60s, which means it will feel a little humid.

Later tonight, a thunderstorm complex will develop to our west in Nebraska. This complex will move south/southeast impacting places like Kansas City, Missouri, by early tomorrow morning. This means we will largely miss out on the rain. However, later in the morning and afternoon we could see a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Especially for those on the Missouri side of the Tri-States. Yet again, because these will be so scattered not everyone will get rain.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.