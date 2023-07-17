Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 16, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Brent Clingingsmith

Bill Dietrich

Shari Shade

Easton Allensworth

Robert Wood

Deanne Eifert

Robin Martin

Debbie Hill

Trey Hill

Adam Hollensteiner

Dayton Lord

Zach Steinkamp

Paul Perrigo

Matt Longo

Yvonne Smith

Callie Ray Longlett

Sharon Herman

Mary Frieden

Ryan Fierge

ANNIVERSARIES

Jim & Pat Wilson

Tony & Trudy Cetta

Tyler & Tiereney Spratt

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.