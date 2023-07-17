First Alert Severe Storms

By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Level 2 risk for severe storms Tuesday
Level 2 risk for severe storms Tuesday(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert with the potential of strong to severe storms. Tuesday late in the afternoon through the early morning hours Wednesday. The primary threats would be large hail and damaging wind.

Air Quality improves as smoke leaves the area
Air Quality improves as smoke leaves the area(Brian inman)

The air quality alerts and smoke that we have been dealing with should be exiting the region. Tuesday’s high temperature will most likely be in the upper 70s with a partly sunny sky and a northeasterly wind, that wind flow will shift around to the south as we go through the evening hours Tuesday. That southerly wind flow will likely aid in fueling any thunderstorm development Tuesday night. Any storms that develop Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night will be scattered. While the development looks likely the coverage or just where the storms will roll is not in focus. If you are underneath one of these thunderstorms, you will likely receive more than a half inch of rain. There will be portions of the region that do not see any showers or thunderstorms Tuesday. This is the scattered to isolated nature of these storms. The forecast for Thursday and Friday and Saturday at this time looks dry.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police investigating early Sunday morning shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigating early Sunday morning shots fired incident
22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas
More of the Tri-States have been placed under Air Quality Alerts due to thick haze and wildfire...
Poor Air Quality
Troup to face city council following no confidence vote
Troup to face city council following no confidence vote
Baseball season might be over for our high school teams, but tonight players got one more time...
Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Game

Latest News

First Alert Weather Monday Morning
A few stray showers will be seen today.
Air Quality Alert & A Few Storms Today
Another band of smoke will come Monday morning but exit by Monday afternoon
Smoke will exit the region
More of the Tri-States have been placed under Air Quality Alerts due to thick haze and wildfire...
Poor Air Quality