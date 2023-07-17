First Alert Severe Storms

Level 2 risk for severe storms Tuesday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert with the potential of strong to severe storms. Tuesday late in the afternoon through the early morning hours Wednesday. The primary threats would be large hail and damaging wind.

Air Quality improves as smoke leaves the area (Brian inman)

The air quality alerts and smoke that we have been dealing with should be exiting the region. Tuesday’s high temperature will most likely be in the upper 70s with a partly sunny sky and a northeasterly wind, that wind flow will shift around to the south as we go through the evening hours Tuesday. That southerly wind flow will likely aid in fueling any thunderstorm development Tuesday night. Any storms that develop Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night will be scattered. While the development looks likely the coverage or just where the storms will roll is not in focus. If you are underneath one of these thunderstorms, you will likely receive more than a half inch of rain. There will be portions of the region that do not see any showers or thunderstorms Tuesday. This is the scattered to isolated nature of these storms. The forecast for Thursday and Friday and Saturday at this time looks dry.

