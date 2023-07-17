Jury deliberating in Yohn trial

QUINCY (WGEM) - Entering Monday, the trial for the Springfield man accused of home invasion, sexual assault, and residential burglary among other things was expected to have a few more witnesses testify.

With the case still being in Bradley Yohn’s court, Yohn called his father, Bradley Yohn Sr. to the stand out of the presence of the jury to see if he could give a timeline on when he remembered hearing about Yohn’s arrest. Yohn Sr., who is currently being held in the Adams County Jail, said he couldn’t. Yohn Sr. would not testify later on.

The defendant’s accomplice, Karen Blackledge, didn’t testify either.

Before the closing arguments could be heard, Yohn expressed his distrust in several of the witnesses. " There’s been a lot of ‘I don’t knows’ and ‘I don’t remembers,” Yohn said.

Yohn chose not to testify, despite being adamant since the start of the trial about testifying. Jones reiterated what each count Yohn is charged with means and how they proved it. With a picture of the victim, 77-year-old Tina Lohman on the screen behind him, Jones said to the jury, “I want you to hold that man accountable for what he did. When you do what he did in our county, we don’t turn a blind eye. Adams County holds defendants accountable.”

Yohn’s closing argument was around 75 minutes. Like his opening statement last week, he again discussed his belief in logic. “Mr. Jones is good, he’s got words,” Yohn said about his belief of persuasion. “I’m not a creep, a person who does them things is a creep.”

Yohn got very emotional during his closing argument, crying for the last 10 minutes or so. He claimed the blood on the quilt was put there by special effects. He also asked to unseal some evidence, it was denied.

“I can’t stand unhonesty,” Yohn said. He also claims he doesn’t know a “dumb criminal” who would leave such evidence at a crime scene. He said this is one of the worst crimes he’s ever seen in his lifetime.

Jones said a few more words before Judge Thomson read the jury instructions. “Today, Tina doesn’t need help, she needs justice,” Jones said.

The jury has been deliberating since about 12:12 p.m.

