New Clark County Fairgrounds arena unveiled before fair gets underway

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s fair season in the Tri-States and fair week in Clark County is kicking off with some added excitement due to a new horse show arena. Unveiled on Sunday, the arena replaces the previous arena that’d been used for around 40 years.

The idea came from high schooler Erin Bash.

“If you are passionate about something, nothing is impossible and I truly do believe in that,” Bash said about her plan to create the new arena.

It’s a bash family tradition to show horses, and each of Bash’s three siblings did before her. Bash has been showing horses since she was 8-years old. Sunday was her ninth year.

Bash said the old arena was long overdue for replacement. She said the wooden posts were past their life, needing fixed every year before she could practice, and the dirt wouldn’t till.

Watching Bash on Sunday was her sister, Emily McDaniel. McDaniel said the family’s love for horses grew when their father had motorcycles, then he decided to sell them.

“He had kids and he thought, you know what, I’m going to sell the motorcycles, I can’t afford those right now, and then he bought us a little pony and then our love for horses just grew,” McDaniel said.

The new $8,000 arena is completely donor funded. Bash believes it could help draw more to the local 4H and FFA chapter.

