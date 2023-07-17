New London strengthens cybersecurity

Mayor Mary Jane White said the new security helps keep city data and resident information private.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - One Tri-State city is more secure this summer thanks to new cybersecurity measures in place.

New London aldermen unanimously approved Midwest Computech of Columbia, Mo. to add an extra layer of protection.

“The people’s records, the people’s information, addresses, billing, it’s just that you need to protect the records that you have in the city, and this is wonderful. We’re very happy with it,” White said.

She said the boost in security will help prevent serious attacks like the one Quincy experienced in 2022.

“You’re not going to lose all of your records. You’re not going to be shut down for weeks or months at a time. You’re not going to be held for ransom. You get your records back if you pay them so much money, and that makes a world of difference not to have to worry about something like that,” White said.

The service costs a little over $4,000 a year. However, the mayor said the cost is well worth it compared to the potential damage a cyberattack could cause on the city.

RELATED: City of New London continues work to get cybersecurity

