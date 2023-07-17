Police association releases statement in response to mayor’s comments on negotiations and residency

The vote came up Monday night because of issues raised in last week’s meeting about the city’s...
The vote came up Monday night because of issues raised in last week's meeting about the city's health insurance.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit #12 President Robert MeGee released a response Monday to a statement by Quincy Mayor Mike Troup concerning negotiations and residency.

In a statement released by Troup on Thursday following a no-confidence vote against him by the city council, the mayor tried to address concerns over health insurance, union contract and residency requirement issues.

Troup said the city had chosen not to negotiate the union contract in public, but addressed it in his statement that the contract would be settled by Aug. 31.

In regards to the lack of health insurance for police officers that was brought up in the no-confidence vote, Troup said at no point did any city employee, including a police officer, go without health insurance.

He said any administrative lapse from the city’s health insurance providers was caught and corrected.

In the statement, Troup addressed the matter of hiring police officers, who live outside the state of Illinois. He said this issue was not submitted for arbitration and will not be addressed until a new contract is negotiated or other action is taken.

The statement released Monday by PB & PA Unit #12 is below:

RELATED:

