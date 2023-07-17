Quincy hotel revenue up

QUINCY (WGEM) - Data shows Quincy hotels are staying busy.

Hotel motel tax data show Quincy establishments generated just over $1.3 million in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

This comes as governor J.B. Pritzker announced last week Illinois recorded its highest ever hotel revenue of $308 million.

Atrium on Third Events Coordinator Chanel Toles said local construction brought a good amount of guests, along with many people trying to make up for lost time due to COVID, such as going on vacations or planning weddings. She said corporate booking remains high, as many companies look to hold events and exercises at their hotel, which keeps them busy.

“We had to hire more housekeeping staff,” she said. “Order additional linens and bedding, just to keep up with everything, for sure.”

She said they expect to stay busy this year as bookings remain high.

See Quincy executive director Holly Cain said one example of local events keeping hotel’s busy is the Q-Town Baseball tournament which is 14 weekends of families coming in over the spring and summer. She said this year, additional events have brought more people to town which boosts revenues.

“We get a portion of that to promote tourism and reinvest it back in marketing and bring additional visitors in so our convention center gets a large bulk of that hotel tax, our city gets some as well,” Cain said.

Cain said the city uses the money to re-invest in the community and attract investors and other businesses.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.