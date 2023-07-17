Quincy Target receives shipment

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is progress at the new Target store in Quincy as it gets closer to opening.

a semi truck was seen outside the store Monday morning near 36th and Broadway where workers unloaded boxes and carried them into the store.

A sign posted outside the store says staff plan to open on August 13.

The original opening date was slated for May, but supply chain issues pushed that back.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.