Quincy Target receives shipment

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is progress at the new Target store in Quincy as it gets closer to opening.

a semi truck was seen outside the store Monday morning near 36th and Broadway where workers unloaded boxes and carried them into the store.

A sign posted outside the store says staff plan to open on August 13.

The original opening date was slated for May, but supply chain issues pushed that back.

