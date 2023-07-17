Tax waivers available for Hancock and McDonough County derecho damage

Storm damage Macomb, Illinois
Storm damage Macomb, Illinois(WGEM/Jesse Risley)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Monday that people and business affected by the June 29 Derecho and the severe storms and tornadoes from June 29 to July 4 in counties where the Disaster Proclamation was declared can request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time.

Pritzker said they can request a waiver of penalties and interest for income, withholding, sales, specialty and excise takes.

The counties include Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, Morgan, Sangamon and Washington.

“Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damage due to the recent torrential rain and severe weather,” Pritzker said. “To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation and the state will waive the penalties for impacted taxpayers who need more time to file their state taxes.”

Taxpayers that want waivers should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot file or pay the Illinois Department of Revenue on time.

They should also provide their full name, account number, mailing address and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.

Requests may be sent to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or by postal mail using the address on the return.

Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write “Severe Storms - Summer 2023″ on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request.

