Boil order placed on south side of 24th street, Sarah Lane, Sheridan Drive

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mill Creek Water District issued a boil order Tuesday morning due to a fire hydrant replacement.

Water service will be shut off temporally for the following addresses, and a boil order will be in effect.

  • 3610 S 24th St
  • 3618 S 24th St
  • 3708 S 24th St
  • 3714 S 24th St
  • 3722 S 24th St
  • 3730 S 24th St
  • 3812 S 24th St
  • 3820 S 24th St
  • 3834 S 24th St
  • 3901 S 24th St
  • 3915 S 24th St
  • 3921 S 24th St
  • 4023 S 24th St
  • 4127 S 24th St
  • 4205 S 24th St
  • 4216 S 24th St
  • 4217 S 24th St
  • 4112 Sarah Ln, 4128 Sarah Ln, 4204 Sarah Ln
  • 2408 Summer Creek
  • 2327 N Sheridan Dr and 2328 n Sheridan Dr
  • 2328 S Sheridan Dr

