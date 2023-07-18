Boil order placed on south side of 24th street, Sarah Lane, Sheridan Drive
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mill Creek Water District issued a boil order Tuesday morning due to a fire hydrant replacement.
Water service will be shut off temporally for the following addresses, and a boil order will be in effect.
- 3610 S 24th St
- 3618 S 24th St
- 3708 S 24th St
- 3714 S 24th St
- 3722 S 24th St
- 3730 S 24th St
- 3812 S 24th St
- 3820 S 24th St
- 3834 S 24th St
- 3901 S 24th St
- 3915 S 24th St
- 3921 S 24th St
- 4023 S 24th St
- 4127 S 24th St
- 4205 S 24th St
- 4216 S 24th St
- 4217 S 24th St
- 4112 Sarah Ln, 4128 Sarah Ln, 4204 Sarah Ln
- 2408 Summer Creek
- 2327 N Sheridan Dr and 2328 n Sheridan Dr
- 2328 S Sheridan Dr
