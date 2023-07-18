Boil order placed on south side of 24th street, Sarah Lane, Sheridan Drive

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mill Creek Water District issued a boil order Tuesday morning due to a fire hydrant replacement.

Water service will be shut off temporally for the following addresses, and a boil order will be in effect.

3610 S 24th St

3618 S 24th St

3708 S 24th St

3714 S 24th St

3722 S 24th St

3730 S 24th St

3812 S 24th St

3820 S 24th St

3834 S 24th St

3901 S 24th St

3915 S 24th St

3921 S 24th St

4023 S 24th St

4127 S 24th St

4205 S 24th St

4216 S 24th St

4217 S 24th St

4112 Sarah Ln, 4128 Sarah Ln, 4204 Sarah Ln

2408 Summer Creek

2327 N Sheridan Dr and 2328 n Sheridan Dr

2328 S Sheridan Dr

