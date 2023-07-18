Chief: Quincy police will be ready for ‘no cash bail’ changes

Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Following a ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday upholding the constitutionality of a state law that will end cash bail in September, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates issued a statement reporting that Quincy Police will be ready for the changes.
Yates stated the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office met in late 2022 to prepare for the changes that were initially set to go into effect Jan 1. He stated police would work over the next 60 days to ensure they are ready for implementation on Sept. 18.
“There are still concerns that pretrial release will have an adverse effect on crime prevention, crime victim’s rights and the safety and security of our community,” Yates said. “Changes were made during the previous veto session that corrected some deficiencies highlighted last fall. Only time will tell if these changes make Illinois communities safer.”