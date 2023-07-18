Chief: Quincy police will be ready for ‘no cash bail’ changes

QUINCY (WGEM) - Following a ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday upholding the constitutionality of a state law that will end cash bail in September, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates issued a statement reporting that Quincy Police will be ready for the changes.

Today’s ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court upholding the Pretrial Release provisions of the SAFE-T Act while disappointing, was no surprise. The Quincy Police Department, Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Department came together in late 2022 to prepare for the changes originally set to go into effect January 1, 2023; we were ready then. Over the next 60 days, we will do the work necessary to ensure we are ready for implementation on September 18th. There are still concerns that pretrial release will have an adverse effect on crime prevention, crime victim’s rights and the safety and security of our community. Changes were made during the previous veto session that corrected some deficiencies highlighted last fall. Only time will tell if these changes make Illinois communities safer. The men and women of the Quincy Police Department are committed to doing everything possible – within Illinois law and the State and Federal Constitutions – to prevent crime, investigate criminal activity and hold accountable those who violate the law. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners, county prosecutors and community leaders to ensure Quincy and Adams County residents are as safe as possible.

