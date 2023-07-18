Cloudy Wednesday - Warmer Thursday

Warming back up Thursday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The severe threat for the early morning hours, Wednesday looks as if it will slide just south of the region. We will have cloud cover that sticks around throughout the day on Wednesday. We are shooting for a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky throughout the day Wednesday. Overnight Wednesday night through Thursday morning there will be a few straight thunderstorms. Those storms exit the area by early Thursday morning and we will be set up for a sunny sky and high temperatures around 90. The weather will be uneventful both Friday and Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. Uneventful weather heading into the weekend, uneventful could also be substituted with the word, tranquil.

