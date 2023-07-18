Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months in the eastern Pacific. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Officials say crews with the U.S. Coast Guard have taken away more than 5 tons of illegal drugs worth an estimated $158 million in the last few months.

The Coast Guard offloaded the narcotics on Monday in San Diego that included more than 11,000 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard crews from three ships seized the drugs in the eastern Pacific from May to July.

Authorities said It’s part of their efforts to combat organized crime and disrupt drug flow to the U.S.

Several other agencies have also helped, including Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, the Coast Guard said the Mexican Navy has also assisted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies cuff Yohn after the reading of the guilty verdict.
‘We’ll never understand why this happened:’ Jury finds Yohn guilty on all 6 counts
Dillion W. Vahle
Wanted Quincy man shot in Pike County, Missouri, after attempting to run police over
The new Target is seeing some progress as it gets closer to opening.
Quincy Target receives shipment
KTTC
Mt. Sterling man charged with reckless driving following ATV incident
The vote came up Monday night because of issues raised in last week’s meeting about the city’s...
Police association releases statement in response to mayor’s comments on negotiations and residency

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say
New London working to improve water infrastructure
The 6th annual Salt River Quilt Show will be held September 16th and 17th.
Registration open for 6th annual Salt River Quilt Show
Registration open for 6th annual Salt River Quilt Show