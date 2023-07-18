Department of Labor investigating complaints surrounding mold in Adams County Courthouse

QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM News received the official Occupational Safety and Health Act complaint this week in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. According to the documents, one complaint was submitted to the department on June 29 – the day after a virtual town hall meeting in which Safestart Environmental and other national experts deemed the building unsafe.

A second complaint was submitted July 10, almost two weeks after that meeting.

The department redacted names to prevent harm to its investigation and protect the personal privacy of the complainants. The first complaint cited mold throughout the courthouse as a hazard.

The second complaint was more descriptive stating that the entire county courthouse is a hazard.

“Multiple levels and rooms were studied, and mold and toxins were found in unacceptable levels throughout the entire building. There was recently testing done by Safestart to examine and test the mold levels in the courthouse. The report came out a few weeks ago and the county board swept it under the rug and lied to county employees stating it was a draft and revisions would be made. Last night, Safestart, along with three physicians held a virtual town meeting and explained in great detail the report. It was very clearly stated the building is unsafe and no one should be in the building. Should someone HAVE to be in the building, they need proper PPE provided to them, including masks and suits. This morning, I am told that I am required to be at the building and that nothing is going to be done to remedy the situation any time soon. The county is all about saving taxpayers money but what about the several hundred employees who are having daily health issues? This place should be shut down immediately.”

Illinois’ Department of Labor would not release any other information about the complaints, stating that an investigation is open, active, and underway.

The Adams County courthouse has remained open after national experts deemed the courthouse unsafe on June 28.

The county is still holding official meetings, business, and trials. However, the courthouse started handing out face masks to anyone who feels safer wearing them while inside the building.

A special meeting is scheduled Tuesday evening to discuss and possibly take action on the possible purchase of air scrubbing equipment for the Adams County Courthouse. WGEM News will attend that meeting.

