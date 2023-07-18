Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince died over the weekend at the age of 23, the University of Iowa confirmed Tuesday.

An obituary for Ince said he died unexpectedly at his home near Grantsburg, Wisconsin on Saturday.

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing,” Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.”

Ince played in 29 games for the Hawkeyes from 2018 to 2021 as an offensive lineman.

The Wisconsin-native was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, earning recognition on the spring semester Dean’s list in 2021.

A visitation is planned for July 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at BrowTine Event Center in Amery, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies cuff Yohn after the reading of the guilty verdict.
‘We’ll never understand why this happened:’ Jury finds Yohn guilty on all 6 counts
The new Target is seeing some progress as it gets closer to opening.
Quincy Target receives shipment
The vote came up Monday night because of issues raised in last week’s meeting about the city’s...
Police association releases statement in response to mayor’s comments on negotiations and residency
Lewis County Fairgrounds arena
New Clark County Fairgrounds arena unveiled before fair gets underway
Quincy Police investigating early Sunday morning shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigating early Sunday morning shots fired incident