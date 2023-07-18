Former QU tackle Wilson looks to claw way onto Panthers’ roster

QUINCY (WGEM) - BJ Wilson knows he’s battling the NFL odds.

As an undrafted free agent from an NCAA Div. II school coming off a severe injury, the Quincy University graduate is one of 17 offensive linemen battling for a roster spot with the Carolina Panthers.

But he’s up for the fight.

The former Hawks’ offensive tackle’s trek to claw his way onto the Panthers’ 53-man roster begins on Saturday, July 22, when rookies and undrafted free agents report to training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Wilson, who is listed on the Panthers’ roster at 6-foot-6 and 337 pounds, became the first player in QU history to join an NFL franchise when he signed an undrafted free-agent contract on May 15.

“It’s been hectic,” Wilson said from the Panthers training headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

Since graduating from QU in May with a master’s degree, Wilson has been busy learning about becoming an NFL player.

“We’ve had a rookie week and then full team OTAs for a month,” Wilson said. “Lots of practices and meetings.”

Wilson, 24, and the other first-year players must also attend Rookie Academy.

“That’s about three or four weeks where they teach you everything there is to know about being an NFL player, both on and off the field,” Wilson said.

Despite suffering a full tear of the Achilles tendon in his right foot during the Hawks’ second-to-last game in early November 2022, Wilson garnered a lot of NFL attention for an NCAA Div. II player despite the injury.

“I’d say I’m about back to 90 percent,” Wilson said. “I’ve spent a lot of time with the training staff and my coaches.

“They think I’ll be limited a bit the first week of camp but by the second week I should be able to go full speed.”

The Panthers, who went 7-10 last season and finished second in the NFC South, have a new head coach in Frank Reich. Offensive line coach James Campen is in his second year with the team.

A draft day trade with the Chicago Bears gave Carolina the No. 1 overall pick, which it used to take Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

As an offensive lineman, Wilson has had a lot of interaction and gained a lot respect for Young.

“We saw some good quarterbacks in the GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) but, man, Young is on an entirely different level,” Wilson said.

“We’ve played some ping pong together and hung out. He treats everybody the same.”

As a player from D2 level, Wilson said one of the biggest surprises is how all the rookies have meshed.

“There’s guys who played at large D1 schools with different personalities and we all get along great,” Wilson said of the camaraderie.

“We all treat each other the same. It’s just a great group of guys to be around.”

The Panthers added 19 first-year players to their roster, six from the draft and 13 undrafted free agents. Just days after rookie mini camp, Wilson signed a contract.

“This is a great moment for our program and proves to anyone and everyone that if you are good enough you will be found,” said QU Coach Gary Bass after Wilson signed with Carolina.

“I think it gives current and future players confidence that if they play at a high enough level, they have opportunities after college to continue to pursue their passion of playing football.”

Wilson had a decorated career with the Hawks, receiving All-GLVC honors in the last three seasons, including two first-team honors in 2022 and the spring 2021 season.

The Florissant, Mo., native helped lead the Hawks’ offense to two top three finishes in the GLVC for total yards during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Wilson, whose career at QU spanned six seasons because of a redshirt year and a covid year, started all 45 games during the five years he played, setting the school record for most games played.

Wilson earned spots on three watchlists last season, including the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, D2Football.com, and Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The serious injury deprived Wilson of being one of 29 D2 players invited to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.

While he didn’t get to play in the game and was limited physically in the workouts, Wilson did get an opportunity to learn from NFL coaches and get a taste of life as a pro-football player.

“We just wanted BJ to get a chance to show everyone else that he could play at a high level being from a small D2 school regardless of where it was,” Bass said.

As Wilson prepares for training camp, the Carolina Panthers have a new fan base located in a small sliver of the Midwest from St. Louis to Quincy.

“My QU teammates and coaches, people in Quincy and my family and friends in St. Louis have offered a lot of support,” Wilson said.

But perhaps Wilson has no bigger supporter than Bass, who brought him to QU in 2017 as a 240-pound tight end and watched him blossom into a potential NFL player while earning three degrees, respect and admiration along the way.

“For me, personally, BJ signing with the Panthers is special because I am from North Carolina (Marion, N.C.) and played college ball 40 minutes from Charlotte. I can’t wait to see his career develop and for everyone else to see the type of player he is.”

How they stack up

Here is how Bleacher Report’s catscratchfever.com web site, which covers the Carolina Panthers, assesses the team’s offensive line headed into training camp:

Starters

LT: Ikem Eckwonu

LG: Brady Christensen

C: Bradley Bozeman

RG: Austin Corbett

RT: Taylor Moton

Backups

G: Chandler Zavala

T: Cam Erving

G: Justin McCray

G: Cade Mays

Longshots

T: BJ Wilson (UDFA)

T: Larnel Coleman

T: Ricky Lee (UDFA)

G: Michael Jordan

G: Sam Tecklenburg

G: Deonte Brown

G: Nash Jensen (UDFA)

OL: J.D. DiRenzo (UDFA)

UDFA: Undrafted free agent

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.