Goodwill employee finds WWII memorabilia in donated lockbox’s secret compartment

A Goodwill employee at an Oklahoma store discovered official WWII records hidden inside a tin box. (SOURCE: KOCO)
By Shelby Montgomery
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – Although a lockbox donated to a Goodwill in Oklahoma City appeared to be empty, employees discovered items dating back to the 1940s inside of a hidden compartment.

A Goodwill employee found an envelope containing a leather-bound book with a medal inside and honorable discharge papers from World War II.

Store employees said they learned more about the man featured in the papers, discovering he was a carpenter at one point in his life and had gone straight into the military out of high school.

When his name was searched online, the store employees found his obituary from 2017, which helped them locate one of his daughters living in Edmond, Oklahoma.

“His family had no idea those documents were in there, so we were able to reunite the gentleman’s daughter with it,” a Goodwill employee said.

The hidden treasure found in the lockbox has since been reunited with the family.

“She seemed really pleased to get it back, she said she had no idea it was in there,” the employee said.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

