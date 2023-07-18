Hannibal School District newly appointed principal, chief operating officer prepare for 2023-24 school year

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As school administrators across the Tri-States gear up for another year, they continue to face familiar challenges like filling several open positions and keeping students engaged in learning.

Over at Hannibal High School, faculty said although they still have jobs to fill, it’s been less of a struggle compared to 2022.

A teacher shortage was an issue across the board. Now, they have filled all teaching positions in the district.

The school’s new chief operating officer Ted Sampson said they are still on the hunt for custodians, food service workers and paraprofessionals.

“They are critical to the operation of our school,” Sampson said. “We’re getting ready to have some interviews for those positions. We do also have some coaching openings right now for our activities office and we’re working to get those filled right now.”

The Hannibal Public School website has more than 20 job listings at the moment. Sampson said there are likely less than that since they just had a round of interviews and offers.

One key position that was just filled was the high school’s principal, Jason Noland. The native graduated from HHS in 2000.

“I’m excited to continue the traditions that I’ve had,” Noland said. “The fond memories that I’ve had to make sure that all students hopefully have similar experiences.”

In Noland’s nearly 20 years at the school district, he’s worked his way up the ladder as a math teacher, off-campus coordinator, dean of students and assistant principal.

He and Sampson who are both new to their roles said they have their work cut out for them.

“Insurance and insurance claims I haven’t done a whole lot of,” Sampson said. “Starting to learn about that and obviously managing the budgets.”

