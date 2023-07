Hospital Reports: July 18, 2023

Deaths:

Ramona “Eileen” Dunker, age 92, of Quincy, died on July 15 at Sunset Living.

Robert “Bob” Wayne Wienhoff, age 82, of Hannibal, died on July 13 at University Hospital Columbia in Colombia, Mo.

Stephen Bax, age 68, of Quincy, died on July 17, in Sunset Home.

Jeffrey Glenn Lovett,, age 66, of Saint Charles, Mo, and formerly of Hannibal, died on July 10 in his home.

Nerys Lightner, age 84, of Hannibal, died on July 17 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Amalie “Amy” M. Eaton, age 68, of Canton, Mo, died on July 17 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Zachary and Jordan Merrell of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Kristy Whitaker of Mount Sterling welcomed a boy.

Chris Lear and Kaylin Glaspie of Ursa welcomed a boy.

Hunter and Samantha Thompson of Ursa welcomed a girl.

Isaiah and Erin Allen of Kahoka, Mo welcomed a boy.

Austin and Morgan Beard of Pittsfield welcomed a girl.

