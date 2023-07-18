JWCC hosts first Family Boost Fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - When times get tough, you want to know where to find help.

John Wood Community College held their first Family Boost Fair Tuesday morning at Quincy’s Kroc Center.

They said about 20 different organizations will be on hand including everything from police and fire to schools and community services.

JWCC admissions director Kristen Ritterbusch said they want to make it easy for people get help.

“Obviously our goal is to help people realize that education is an option but a lot of people have barriers so the purpose of this event is to address some of those barriers and help them through that and connect them with resources that exist in the area,” she said.

Ritterbusch said when people get the help they need, they can focus on the families and their careers.

Two Rivers Regional Council marketing coordinator Mark Schneider said events like these allow them to connect to people in-person, and connect them to help with ease.

He said the face-to-face aspect gets people what they need quickly.

“We’re seeing a lot of people requesting utility assistance right now so that’s a huge need. We’re also seeing a lot of requests for rental assistance. We are seeing a lot requests for food, and right now we are hearing a lot of requests for back to school supplies,” Schneider said.

He said groups like theirs address those concerns, which allows members of the family to focus on their goals. He said it allows them to grow strong to where they don’t need the resources anymore, and provide for their family.

The event will go from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Quincy Kroc Center. Sign up is not required and anyone can attend.

