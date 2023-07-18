Mt. Sterling man charged with reckless driving following ATV incident

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING (WGEM) - The Brown County Sheriff’s office reported Tuesday the arrest of a Mt. Sterling man following an ATV incident Sunday which resulted in a woman being life-lighted to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Michael R. Dunn was charged with reckless driving for his involvement in the crash.

The sheriff’s office previously reported that Katie J Dunbar, 39, fell out of an ATV near CR 750 E Street, close to CR 850N. Dunbar was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies cuff Yohn after the reading of the guilty verdict.
‘We’ll never understand why this happened:’ Jury finds Yohn guilty on all 6 counts
The new Target is seeing some progress as it gets closer to opening.
Quincy Target receives shipment
The vote came up Monday night because of issues raised in last week’s meeting about the city’s...
Police association releases statement in response to mayor’s comments on negotiations and residency
Lewis County Fairgrounds arena
New Clark County Fairgrounds arena unveiled before fair gets underway
Quincy Police investigating early Sunday morning shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigating early Sunday morning shots fired incident

Latest News

Illinois Supreme Court building is pictured in Springfield.
Cash bail will be eliminated in Illinois after justices rule SAFE-T Act provisions constitutional
File Graphic
Wanted Quincy man shot in Pike County, Missouri
All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil issued in Plainville, Illinois
All MLGW customers are under a boil water advisory.
Boil order placed on south side of 24th street, Sarah Lane, Sheridan Drive