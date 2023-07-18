Mt. Sterling man charged with reckless driving following ATV incident
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT. STERLING (WGEM) - The Brown County Sheriff’s office reported Tuesday the arrest of a Mt. Sterling man following an ATV incident Sunday which resulted in a woman being life-lighted to the hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Michael R. Dunn was charged with reckless driving for his involvement in the crash.
The sheriff’s office previously reported that Katie J Dunbar, 39, fell out of an ATV near CR 750 E Street, close to CR 850N. Dunbar was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
