New London working to improve water infrastructure

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of New London is taking steps to improve water lines across the city.

According to Mayor Mary Jane White, aging water mains and fire hydrants have led to numerous service interruptions across the city.

“These have served us well, if you think about it. You know, 50+ years... but it’s falling apart,” said Mayor White.

There are routine water main breaks and several fire hydrants across the city are painted black to indicate they do not work.

The city took a big step toward improving the infrastructure in April when it approved a bond measure. City officials are now waiting to hear back from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for grant funding.

“We approved bonds that we can use to pay for the infrastructure if we have to come up with money from the city. Because odds are we won’t get more than a 50% grant,” said Mayor White.

Grant funding would also be used to update the water billing system and upgrade water meters.

Firefighters with the New London Fire Department are also looking forward to the upgrades.

Assistant Chief Brian Reed said getting new hydrants would not only improve the safety of New London residents, but it could also save them money.

The number of broken hydrants leads to a higher rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), which in turn leads to higher rates. Some of the proposed fixes under the grant funding would help lower that score.

“Replacing some of the older mains, making them bigger plus getting new hydrants... that’s definitely going to help. As soon as that stuff starts to come in and get in place, once it’s completed, we’ll be able to go after our ISO rating, get that lowered, and that will lower their insurance,” said Reed.

He said the upgrades would also help give peace of mind to the firefighters, as they will know they have plenty of available water should a fire break out.

City officials expect to hear about the result of the grant application by next spring.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.