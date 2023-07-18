Not a big severe weather day, but we could have a few strong/severe storms

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are pretty pleasant as everyone are in the 60s. We have clouds streaming into the Tri-States from a thunderstorm complex off to our west/northwest. This will lead to a mostly cloudy sky. This thunderstorm complex will track southeastward through the morning hours. One of our rapid refresh models shows these storms weakening as they approach. If the complex can maintain its strength there could be some damaging wind gusts for central Missouri. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible after about 8 AM/9 AM, especially for those west of the Mississippi River. After that initial rain clears, there will be a brief period of dry time. Then a weaker trailing line of showers will then pass through during the afternoon hours. This rain chance would again be for those mainly west of the Mississippi River.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the morning and early afternoon. Especially for those west of the Mississippi River. (maxuser | WGEM)

Where the aforementioned thunderstorm complex tracks will be key in where additional showers and storms develop in the overnight hours. The complex will likely leave behind in a northwest/southeast oriented boundary. It is along this boundary in which new storms will develop. Thankfully, it appears the greatest threat for strong to severe storms tonight will remain to our south, outside of the Tri-States. However , models are showing these storms developing near our far southern counties. Counties such as Monroe and Ralls in Missouri and possibly Pike in Illinois. So those counties should remain weather aware into the overnight hours and have a way to get watches and/or warnings. The main threats with these storms would be large hail, damaging wind gusts and very heavy rain.

