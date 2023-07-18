Quincy City Council meets, hears sales tax report

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council heard the April sales tax report during Monday night’s city council meeting.

The sales tax report that alderman hear at each council meeting is basically a receipt the state distributes to Quincy, which details Quincy’s share of sales tax collected in this area.

When the comptroller’s office measures sales tax collections, they compare the current report to the city’s budget, and what sales tax has looked like in the last fiscal year.

Alderman received the sales tax report for April, as it takes about three months to calculate everything. They found out it sits around $1.025 million.

Comptroller Sheri Ray said the city is about $50,000 under budget, which she said is relatively small for the city’s budgeted $12 million.

The city’s “purchase tax” which funds capital projects, compared to the budget is down about $17,000.

Ray said, since we’re only three months into the fiscal year, there’s no cause for concern yet.

“We understand the economy, I think people’s disposable income could be you know the dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to so, obviously, we understand that and we had very conservative growth in these two sources. So yeah, I don’t think there’s any reason to panic at this point,” Ray said.

Also discussed in the Quincy City Council Meeting:

Petition granted to Quincy Notre Dame Football Committee to paint the QND logos on Jackson Street from 8th to 12th Streets and 9th Street from Jackson to Van Buren Street on August 7 starting at 4 p.m.

Petition granted to AirMedCare Network to have the Air Evac helicopter at the Knights of Columbus ballfield at 700 South 36th Street on July 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a Quincy Notre Dame fundraiser.

Approval of permit for Adams County Farm Bureau Foundation who requested to conduct a raffle and have the bond requirement waived from July 20 to Aug. 10.

Adopted resolution to pay $7,559.92 to Central States Bus for six air conditioning panels.

Second reading of an ordinance to amend The District Map which is made part of section 162.002 of the Municipal Code of The City of Quincy Of 2015 (1515 State Street, R2 (Two-Family Residential) to C1B (Commercial) Zoning District).

Second reading of an ordinance to amend The District Map which is made part of section 162.002 Of The Municipal Code of The City of Quincy Of 2015 (150 S. 48th Street, R1A (Single Family Residential) to C1B (Commercial) Zoning District).

Second reading of an ordinance to grant a Special Use Permit for a planned development to allow the demolition the dwelling at 424 South 16th Street while continuing to use the existing garage to eventually demolish the existing garage and build a new garage without needing to construct a new dwelling at 424 South 16th Street.

