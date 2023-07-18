Wanted Quincy man shot in Pike County, Missouri

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Mo (WGEM/KMOV) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported that early Tuesday morning a wanted Quincy man was shot near Bowling Green, Missouri, after a car chase.

According to the Pike County Sherriff, the chase happened around 2 a.m. on Route UU and Highway 61. The Sherriff confirms deputies and officers were chasing the Quincy man.

According to Quincy Police, Dillion Vahle was located in Pike County by tracking his cell phone and QPD notified the Pike County Sheriff. According to the Sheriff, Vahle would threaten the public and police officers.

During the chase, Vahle was shot and taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been reported.

An investigation into the incident is still underway.

KMOV contributed to this story.

