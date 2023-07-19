$7K heading towards Hancock County Fights Cancer

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thousands of dollars raised in early June will soon go toward Hancock County residents that are battling cancer.

On June 3, Hancock County hosted its annual Strawberry Strut run and walk, raising money for the local group Hancock County Fights Cancer (HCFC).

The Strawberry Strut Committee has announced $7,000 raised from this year’s runs will go towards HCFC. “This is a cause near to our hearts and we appreciate that everything raised by Hancock County FIghts Cancer goes to help their cause,” said Strawberry Strut Planning Committee Chairman Steve Evans.

After the Strawberry Strut run, HCFC also hosted its annual block party that recognizes those who are battling and those who have beaten cancer. In the group’s 10 years of existence, they’ve raised $367,589, serving 492 cancer patients.

144 runners and walkers participated in this year’s Strawberry Strut. This year was also the 44th run. Next year’s strut and block party is planned for Saturday, June 1.

