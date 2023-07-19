$7K heading towards Hancock County Fights Cancer

Steve Evans, front left, presents a check for $7,000 to Hancock County Fights Cancer event chairman, Kris Pilkington, and secretary, Joy Swearingen. Behind them are, from left, Amy Graham as the Strawberry Strut mascot, and other HCFC members, Kari Davis, Nikki Fink, Brenda Young, Rachel Ward, Kim Taylor, Jo Webster, and HCFC board president, Cynthia Stewart.(Carthage Strawberry Strut committee)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Thousands of dollars raised in early June will soon go toward Hancock County residents that are battling cancer.

On June 3, Hancock County hosted its annual Strawberry Strut run and walk, raising money for the local group Hancock County Fights Cancer (HCFC).

The Strawberry Strut Committee has announced $7,000 raised from this year’s runs will go towards HCFC. “This is a cause near to our hearts and we appreciate that everything raised by Hancock County FIghts Cancer goes to help their cause,” said Strawberry Strut Planning Committee Chairman Steve Evans.

After the Strawberry Strut run, HCFC also hosted its annual block party that recognizes those who are battling and those who have beaten cancer. In the group’s 10 years of existence, they’ve raised $367,589, serving 492 cancer patients.

144 runners and walkers participated in this year’s Strawberry Strut. This year was also the 44th run. Next year’s strut and block party is planned for Saturday, June 1.

