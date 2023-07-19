Adams County Board votes to issue air scrubber RFPs

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County board takes another step to try to make the air cleaner throughout the courthouse.

The board agreed Tuesday night to put out a request for proposals for air scrubbing equipment.

The board met in special session following a special meeting with the Transportation, Building and Technology committee.

The hope is to get bids on equipment to clean the air throughout the courthouse sooner rather than later.

John Howard with Peters Heating and Air Conditioning stood before the Adams County Board Tuesday night explaining new technology that was created to better clean air post-COVID-19.

“It’s not a duct cleaner,” Building committee chair Dave Bellis said. “It’s a unit that actually fits inside the plenum of the ductwork. The air handlers suck pressure in from outside. They go through this piece of equipment, and then it blows out clean air.”

Bellis said board members have been working diligently to address mold at the Adams County Courthouse. The board recently voted to hire Jurgiel & Associates from St. Louis. The industrial hygienist is the same one hired to address similar problems at the Illinois Veterans Home.

“We’re going to get with him tomorrow,” Bellis said. “Get everything, try to get it signed immediately, and then hopefully he’ll get here to do this testing.”

Board chair Kent Snider said the board wants to receive the industrial hygienist’s air study results and possibly vote on air scrubbing equipment before the Aug. 15 meeting.

“We just want to get our ducks in a row, so we’re not waiting another month or three months,” Bellis said. “We’re on it.”

In the meantime, Bellis asks county employees and visitors to report concerning spots and building areas immediately to courthouse maintenance.

