Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 19, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Joan Keller

William Kaden

Jason Carel

Joe St.Clair

Kelsey Steffen

Marvin Davidson

Lawson Feehan

Shawn Hirner

Ben Tracy

Bethany Clarkson

Maxon McElfresh

Vickie Gorrell

Mark Sisson

Angela Kill

Becky Kill

Ethan Duesterhaus

Addison Veach

Kirt Malone

Joan Keller

Zachariah Geisendorfer

Veronica Phillips

Blake Barnes

Brady Barnes

Jared Goewey

Juanita Potter

Jeff Obert

Beaver McGuire

Keestin Sherwood

ANNIVERSARIES

Bobby & Cassie Uppinghouse

Ronnie & Rose Barry

Gene & Connie Oenning

Nick & Lori Terwelp

Ronnie & Traci Johnson

