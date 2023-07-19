Carthage Fire Department receives donation for new equipment and training resources for grain bin rescues

By Anna Brandon
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, IL (WGEM) - Country Financial officials helped to donate new equipment and training resources to support grain bin resources to the Carthage Fire Department.

“This grain bin rescue equipment is going to be a great addition to our rescue resources,” said Kody Horn, Fire Chief, of Carthage Fire Department. “We couldn’t have kicked off this fundraising effort without COUNTRY Financial stepping up to the plate. Typically, a grain bin rescue brings in resources from across our county. So, these resources will not only help our town but communities throughout this part of Illinois.”

Country Financial Representative Connor Smith presented a donation of $1,500 to the fire department during their Operation Helping Heros program.

“My priority is always to give back to the community by contributing to local groups that work hard to protect us and keep us safe,” said Smith. “When I heard the Carthage Fire Department was working on acquiring new equipment and training resources for grain bin rescue, I jumped at the opportunity. I work with farmers every day. They make up a large portion of our small town, so supporting this kind of initiative is important to me.”

