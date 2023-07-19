City of Nauvoo issues 48-hour boil order for residents east of Barnett Street

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - The Nauvoo Water Department has issued a 48-hour boil order notice for all water services east of Barnett Street effective at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This includes all water customers who lost water pressure or had no water at all, and includes Bluffwoods.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure that is safe for consumption.

Notice will be given when water samples are safe for consumption.

