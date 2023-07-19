Field day shows off latest agriculture research

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Farmers from around the region got insight on the latest agricultural research at the Orr Agricultural Center Wednesday morning.

The annual Agronomy Field Day featured numerous discussions about topics including cover crop planting, crop management, Red Crown Rot disease in soybeans, and more.

Research center manager and research specialist Luke Merritt said he was thrilled to see the turnout for this year’s field day.

“We’re very tickled with the turnout. Each year, and I started here 3-4 years ago, each year of field day we keep seeing an increase in attendance, so this year we have more people than we did last year, which is always good to see,” said Merritt.

He said the purpose of the event is to give the agricultural community a chance to see how they can better prepare for the future of farming.

“We kind of show some things that we learned, maybe some new agronomic practices or some new pest management tactics to help, you know, producers, advisors and their operations... and hopefully they can take information they learned today and take that home with them and help better utilize what they’re doing on their own current operation or own business,” said Merritt.

He said the center run by the University of Illinois and John Wood Community College gets tons of support from the agricultural community and sharing the latest information is their way of giving back.

“Our goal is purely the producers and the farmers in this area and what helps them out,” said Merritt.

He said he hopes for an even bigger turnout next July at the next field day, where he expects there to be lots of new revelations to share.

“Agriculture is changing. Every year there’s new technologies coming out, there’s new ideas, so having a place here in West Central Illinois to test those and using our local soil types to test those is really important,” said Merritt.

You can find the latest information coming from the Orr Agricultural Center by clicking here.

