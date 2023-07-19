Former C-SC standout Rupcich eyes spot on Titans offensive line

QUINCY (WGEM) - Andrew Rupcich hopes he’s finished with his pro football apprenticeship.

Now, he’s ready for an NFL job.

After a rigorous summer schedule, the former offensive tackle from Culver-Stockton College will report to the Tennessee Titans training camp July 22 at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville looking to claim a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

“The big difference this year is I know what to expect,” said Rupcich, who is listed on the Titans roster as a second-year player.

“The speed of the NFL game from the NAIA is unreal. Everything in the NFL from mental preparation to speed on the field is amplified.”

Rupcich, 24, a three-time NAIA All-American at C-SC, signed a free-agent contract in May 2022 to be a member of the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

He was not on the Titans’ active roster in 2022 for any of their 17 games during a disappointing 7-10 season that ended with seven straight losses.

However, in January, Rupcich was one of eight players the Titans signed to reserves/futures contracts.

“That definitely relieved some stress,” said Rupcich, who is one of 16 offensive linemen on the Tennessee roster.

“It was a big relief to know where I would be and back with the same group of guys. I love the team and our guys.”

An NFL futures contract is a contract that secures an NFL player to a team for the future. The reason it is designated as a “futures contract” is that the player is not officially under contract until the start of the following league season.

With that signing, Rupcich was able to work out at the Titans’ training site this off-season where he was able to take advantage of the team’s strength and conditioning coaches as well as staff nutritionists.

One area that will be different for Rupcich this season is he will have a new position coach and offensive coordinator after the Titans fired offensive line coach Keith Carter and OC Todd Downing after a season that was marred by injuries.

The team promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator and Jason Houghtaling was promoted to offensive line coach for Head Coach Mike Vrabel’s staff.

Houghtaling was an offensive line assistant last year so he has a relationship with the linemen.

“Coach is not new to us,” Rupcich said. “We worked with him last year and he really helped us out. We are familiar with him ... he’s just a really good guy.”

The Titans lost four starters from last year’s porous offensive line that was wrecked by injuries.

That’s why Rupcich spent most of the last six months in Nashville working out at the Titans facility and showing management what he can offer.

“The reality is I have to show I can play four or five positions on the offensive line,” said Rupcich, who did take a little time off to visit his hometown of McHenry as well as the C-SC campus in Canton, Mo.

“Every day will be a battle to make the 53-man (roster).”

Rupcich remains in contact with two of his biggest supporters, C-SC Coach Tom Sallay and former offensive coordinator Sean Chase (now at Butler).

“I usually talk to those guys once a week,” Rupcich said. “Whenever I need to talk, they are there to listen. They are like family to me.”

In the coming week, Rupcich hopes one of those phone calls will be informing his college coaches he made an NFL roster.

What They Say

All Titans Fan Nation: “Most of the time (Andrew) Rupcich spent with the Titans last year was on the practice squad and he was brought back to the organization after 2022 concluded on a future’s contract. Essentially, Rupcich is invited to Titans’ training camp in the summer, but has no real impact on the salary cap. Rupcich was one of the best offensive lineman in NAIA history out of Culver-Stockton where he was named All-American three times, but he has yet to carve out a real role with the Titans.”

