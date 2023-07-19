Getting warmer and more humid today

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are starting off in the 60s. We have light winds out of the east/northeast. Some areas are starting off with clear skies, while some areas have some building clouds. Through the day, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds before more clouds start to arrive this afternoon and evening. It will certainly be a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points will rise into the 70s, which will lead to a very humid day. By tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies with warmer nighttime lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will be moving through the region tomorrow. Before it arrives, some light scattered showers will be possible later tonight. Then by early tomorrow morning, a few stray thunderstorms will be possible for the far southern tier of the Tri-States. Those will quickly clear out and skies will become sunny. Before the cold front arrives tomorrow, highs will be able to climb to near 90°. Once the front passes, cooler and drier air will begin to filter into the area. So tomorrow night will be cooler with lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 80s with a nice drop in humidity.

