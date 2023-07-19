Hannibal City Council moves forward with monthly department reports

After hearing from police officers and firefighters in a previous budget meeting, some Hannibal...
After hearing from police officers and firefighters in a previous budget meeting, some Hannibal councilmen came together to form a plan to get more money in the hands of public safety workers.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with a proposal that would require administration officials to present monthly reports to the board.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal-Courier Post, a 4-2 vote decided the updated proposal to require a written report from all city department heads, with the city manager presenting a brief highlight report verbally at a city council meeting.

The council directed city attorney James Lemon to draft language that will be placed on the November special election ballot.

Because of the Aug. 1 deadline for ballot initiatives, Councilman Stephan Franke said the council will need to hold a special meeting once the language is drafted.

Council members Colin Welch and Jeffery Veach voted against the monthly management report proposal.

The Council also heard from Director of Central Services Andy Dorian on a new map redrawing the lines to balance the city’s council ward boundaries. Mike Dobson, Second Ward councilman and mayor pro tem and Councilman Darrell McCoy asked for more time to look over the new map.

Welch, Veach, Dobson, and McCoy voted against accepting the new map at Tuesday’s meeting, while Franke and Charles Phillips voted in favor of the new maps.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies cuff Yohn after the reading of the guilty verdict.
‘We’ll never understand why this happened:’ Jury finds Yohn guilty on all 6 counts
Dillion W. Vahle
Wanted Quincy man shot in Pike County, Missouri, after attempting to run police over
The new Target is seeing some progress as it gets closer to opening.
Quincy Target receives shipment
KTTC
Mt. Sterling man charged with reckless driving following ATV incident
The vote came up Monday night because of issues raised in last week’s meeting about the city’s...
Police association releases statement in response to mayor’s comments on negotiations and residency

Latest News

Adams County Board votes to issue air scrubber RFPs
Quincy officials said last week, one of the two main water treatment plant units one was taken...
Reports of yellow color, strange smell in water; officials say it’s safe and temporary
John Howard with Peters Heating and Air explains new equipment to clean air at Tuesday night's...
Adams County Board votes to issue air scrubber RFPs
New London working to improve water infrastructure