Hannibal City Council moves forward with monthly department reports

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with a proposal that would require administration officials to present monthly reports to the board.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal-Courier Post, a 4-2 vote decided the updated proposal to require a written report from all city department heads, with the city manager presenting a brief highlight report verbally at a city council meeting.

The council directed city attorney James Lemon to draft language that will be placed on the November special election ballot.

Because of the Aug. 1 deadline for ballot initiatives, Councilman Stephan Franke said the council will need to hold a special meeting once the language is drafted.

Council members Colin Welch and Jeffery Veach voted against the monthly management report proposal.

The Council also heard from Director of Central Services Andy Dorian on a new map redrawing the lines to balance the city’s council ward boundaries. Mike Dobson, Second Ward councilman and mayor pro tem and Councilman Darrell McCoy asked for more time to look over the new map.

Welch, Veach, Dobson, and McCoy voted against accepting the new map at Tuesday’s meeting, while Franke and Charles Phillips voted in favor of the new maps.

