Heat dome building

Heat builds in next week (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few isolated showers, and or rumbles of thunder in the early morning hours Thursday can be expected across parts of the area. The storm potential comes to an end by 8 AM Thursday morning. We will have some cloud cover initially, but then the sun will break out and we will be in for a pretty warm day with high temperatures topping out near 90. A cold front will sweep through the area on the dry side Thursday night into Friday. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. Friday will also be noticeably drier with lower dewpoints and lower relative humidity. Making for a very comfortable Friday evening. Some of that dry air will continue into Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday we will see the beginning of a warming trend for the region. High temperatures next week will be in the low 90s. It is possible we could see some mid-90s in the forecast next week.

