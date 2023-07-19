HREDC announces next executive director

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC) announced Wednesday that Maria Kuhns has been selected as the new Executive Director of the organization.

The decision was made by a search committee comprised of board members following an extensive search process.

Kuhns will replace Corey Mehaffy who left the position on Dec. 31, 2022.

“We are thrilled to have Maria take on the role of Executive Director. Her deep education in rural development, experience in supporting our local business environment, and her deep love for our community make her an ideal fit for this position. We are confident that Maria will lead HREDC to new heights,” said Hal Benedict, Board President of HREDC.

According to HREDC, Kuhns, who previously served as the SBDC Director at HREDC, will bring a wealth of experience to her new role. She holds an M.S. in Agricultural and Applied Economics and a B.S. in Agribusiness Management from the University of Missouri. Her previous work includes roles in the Rural Economy Branch of the USDA Economic Research Service and at MFA Oil, a farmer-owned cooperative. She has authored and co-authored multiple reports and guides, including for the United States Department of Agriculture and the University of Missouri.

“I am honored to be chosen as the new Executive Director of HREDC. This organization has a vital role in promoting growth and investment in the Hannibal region, and I am excited to contribute to its mission in a more impactful way. I look forward to working closely with our board, staff, and partners to continue fostering development in our region,” Kuhns said.

For more information about the HREDC, visit hredc.com.

