Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillion W. Vahle
Wanted Quincy man shot in Pike County, Missouri, after attempting to run police over
KTTC
Mt. Sterling man charged with reckless driving following ATV incident
Deputies cuff Yohn after the reading of the guilty verdict.
‘We’ll never understand why this happened:’ Jury finds Yohn guilty on all 6 counts
Chief: Quincy police will be ready for ‘no cash bail’ changes
The new Target is seeing some progress as it gets closer to opening.
Quincy Target receives shipment

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
Janna Hull talks about United Way Wednesdays
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 19,...
Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations next week as contract deadline approaches
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border