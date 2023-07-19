Police plan for increased traffic on Broadway ahead of Target’s opening day

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Wednesday morning, Mayor Mike Troup held a press briefing to discuss safety preparations with city officials and police ahead of the Target on Broadway grand opening on Aug. 13.

Troup said 37,000 cars pass through Broadway daily.

He said the state estimated the traffic count to reach 3,500 cars more once Target opens.

“But, I think it may be more than that,” Troup said.

Police said they plan to increase patrol on 36th and 38th and Broadway over the first few days. And they will ask you not to take a left without a traffic signal when entering or leaving Target or really anywhere on Broadway.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said not only will this congest traffic, but is unsafe.

“If you can’t fit into that turn lane just keep going east on Broadway,” said Yates. “There’s a second entrance off of Broadway that’s further east in the southeast corner of the Target parking lot. Or just go up to the traffic light on 38th and Broadway and make a left hand turn. Go past the Steak and Shake, past the Stoney Creek Inn and make a left hand turn to get into Target.”

Yates said Target will have four entrances. He said if you see one of those are jammed use the next one to keep traffic flowing.

Troup and Yates said they both expect to see those traffic counts dwindle down two months following the opening.

Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said they have one more safety inspection to do. He also plans to conduct a walk-through with the fire crew so they can familiarize themselves with the building.

Troup said any infrastructure changes are out of the city’s hands since Broadway is a state highway.

Yates said IDOT does not plan on it.

