Registration open for 6th annual Salt River Quilt Show

FLORIDA, Mo. (WGEM) - The 6th annual Salt River Quilt Show at the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine will run Sept.16 to Sept. 17.

The quilt show runs from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Sunday.

Like the museum, the show will be free of charge to all visitors, but there is an entry fee of $5 per quilt.

The Salt River Quilt Show is a fund-raiser for the Historical Society, so all quilt entry fees will go directly to the society.

Quilt themes are different each year, and last year’s was Quilt Song--songs that quilters associated with their quilts.

According to historian and resource interpreter Marianne Bodine, this year’s theme is Seasons of Our Lives--celebrating milestones through life.

“We were thinking more about the stages of our lives from babyhood through childhood, school days, going on to marriage, maybe a career, college - things like this,” Bodine said. “Our travels, our homes, and perhaps our losses in life.”

There are various categories of quilts that people can enter their quilts into.

New categories this year include hand-quilted or hand-pieced quilts, small quilts and other quilted items.

The deadline to submit your quilt entry is Friday, Sept. 8 and quilts will be judged on Sunday, Sept. 10. Quilts will be taken in and hung-up on Thursday, Sept. 14 in preparation for the show.

Winners of the Salt River Quilt Show will be awarded gift certificates, courtesy of local businesses.

Bodine said she is thankful for the partnerships with local businesses and organizations to help make the show a success.

Park superintendent Rachel Hoemann said the show is a great way to bring more people to experience the Birthplace State Historic Site.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s amazing to come into museum, I come in and I see it all the time,” Hoemann said. “To see so many quilts hung up, and then we still leave it to where you can see the birthplace cabin of Mark Twain, and you can still see a lot of the exhibits that we have up.”

The show normally features around 100 quilts and hundreds of visitors.

To find more details on the Salt River Quilt Show, you can call the Monroe County Historical Society at 660-353-0600.

To enter a quilt into the show in September, you can click here to fill out the entry form.

