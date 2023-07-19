Reports of yellow color, strange smell in water; officials say it’s safe and temporary

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Some residents have noticed their water had a different color or smell from the tap on Monday or Tuesday.

Officials said the yellow tint or plastic taste you’ve noticed is nothing to be concerned about.

Quincy officials said last week, one of the two main water treatment plant units one was taken offline for servicing.

Once servicing was done, officials switched back to using both tanks and got the water softening and pathogen removal going again.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said when this happens, customers can experience a little variation in their water, but it’s not a concern to your safety.

“There’s a little variation in the water quality and that comes through in the taste and the odor, it’s not an issue with the safety, like I said, we have the monitoring for that, but we don’t have any way to monitor the taste and odor,” Conte said.

Conte said the yellow tint you may see coming out of the spout is actually a little trace of iron in the water.

He said it’s safe and the taste of water is not indicative of that it’s safe to drink or not.

Conte believes all of Quincy’s water should be regular in taste and smell by Wednesday, July 19.

