Storm cleanup continues in Keokuk

Keokuk (WGEM) - Officials say that crews are making progress on restoring the Keokuk following severe storms that blew through the area on June 29.

Crews are still picking up debris as residents leave it curbside and it is expected to take until September before it is all cleaned up.

Keokuk Mayor Kathie Mahoney explained what residents can do to help the process.

“If you have damage at your house or tree limbs down or anything then you need to put them in your front yard, not in your ally, and in the right of way,” said Mahoney. “You need to break it down as much as you can so the trucks can pick it up easier. Usually, we ask you to break it down to six feet but we are not asking that at this time.”

Officials urge residents to be patient as city workers do their best to clean up the city.

On June 29 winds were got up to 120 mph in parts of the Tri-States.

According to the National Weather Service, it’s similar to having a category three hurricane.

Keokuk was one of the hardest hit areas with trees and powerlines reported down across the city.

