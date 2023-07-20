ATV injuries, fatalities on the rise

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many people like to take off-road vehicles for a spin at this time of year.

It can be fun until someone gets hurt or killed and in the Tri-States, there have been several accidents recently.

“One of the deputies here got in an ATV crash and it killed him,” said Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens.

Grootens said ATVs can be just as dangerous as motorcycles with fewer restrictions.

“People get careless,” Grootens said. “They drink while driving them, not a good sign.”

Grootens said it’s been a source of frequent complaints.

“About 4-wheelers being on the roadway up the north and south bottoms,” Grootens said. “Or somewhere in the county where they’re running on the roads recklessly, we get calls like that continuously.”

Motorized vehicle sellers said while it’s not a state requirement to wear protective gear, they always recommend purchasing safety gear to their consumers.

“Obviously we’re a big proponent for people wearing helmets when riding ATVs,” said Smith Brothers Powersports sales representative Andrew Smith. “Making sure they have a DOT-approved helmet at minimum is important.”

Smith also recommends gloves, goggles, and shin guards to all of his consumers.

“The ATVs are actually one of few motor vehicles that we sell that are restricted by age,” Smith said.

Smith said they sell ATVs to children as young as six years old.

“You have to be 18 years and up to purchase a vehicle,” Smith said. “But our main thing is educating parents.”

Smith said right now there are no ATV safety courses offered in the area.

Grootens said kids are allowed to drive four-wheelers on private property but on public roads a valid driver’s license is a requirement to drive.

For more on ATV laws in Illinois go here.

