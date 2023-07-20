ATV injuries, fatalities on the rise

Riding ATVs can be fun until someone gets hurt or killed. In the tri-states, there have been...
Riding ATVs can be fun until someone gets hurt or killed. In the tri-states, there have been several accidents recently.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many people like to take off-road vehicles for a spin at this time of year.

It can be fun until someone gets hurt or killed and in the Tri-States, there have been several accidents recently.

“One of the deputies here got in an ATV crash and it killed him,” said Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens.

Grootens said ATVs can be just as dangerous as motorcycles with fewer restrictions.

“People get careless,” Grootens said. “They drink while driving them, not a good sign.”

Grootens said it’s been a source of frequent complaints.

“About 4-wheelers being on the roadway up the north and south bottoms,” Grootens said. “Or somewhere in the county where they’re running on the roads recklessly, we get calls like that continuously.”

Motorized vehicle sellers said while it’s not a state requirement to wear protective gear, they always recommend purchasing safety gear to their consumers.

“Obviously we’re a big proponent for people wearing helmets when riding ATVs,” said Smith Brothers Powersports sales representative Andrew Smith. “Making sure they have a DOT-approved helmet at minimum is important.”

Smith also recommends gloves, goggles, and shin guards to all of his consumers.

“The ATVs are actually one of few motor vehicles that we sell that are restricted by age,” Smith said.

Smith said they sell ATVs to children as young as six years old.

“You have to be 18 years and up to purchase a vehicle,” Smith said. “But our main thing is educating parents.”

Smith said right now there are no ATV safety courses offered in the area.

Grootens said kids are allowed to drive four-wheelers on private property but on public roads a valid driver’s license is a requirement to drive.

For more on ATV laws in Illinois go here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillion W. Vahle
Wanted Quincy man shot in Pike County, Missouri, after attempting to run police over
The Blind Goat
Cidery coming to downtown Quincy
Quincy officials said last week, one of the two main water treatment plant units one was taken...
Reports of yellow color, strange smell in water; officials say it’s safe, temporary
Officials unveiled the upgrade, an added boat dock, nearly three years ago. The hope was it...
Hannibal Riverfront sees two boats full of tourists docked once again
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party

Latest News

Not so humid Friday and Saturday
A couple of very nice days
House generic
2023 Adams County tentative multiplier unchanged from last year
Road work generic.
MoDOT releases list of upcomging road projects
Keokuk Union Depot Update
Keokuk Union Depot restoration in sight