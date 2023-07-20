Cidery coming to downtown Quincy

A new cider house is set to open in downtown Quincy just a few steps away from other local craft beers.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT
Owner Tierney Craig will open The Blind Goat storefront on 613 Maine St.

She said the winery will feature local ciders and meads and will connect to the beer garden at her other business, Quincy Brewing Company.

She said she plans to expand the vacant lot behind the beer garden into a private party space.

“We’ve had our eye on this property for a while now and nothing’s being done,” said Craig. “So we’re always trying to invest in the downtown and make it better.”

Craig said she expects to open in spring 2024.

