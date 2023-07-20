Cold front to bring in cooler and less humid air, but those affects will be delayed

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are noticeably warmer this morning as temperatures are up by about 10 degrees when compared to yesterday morning. Temperatures are in the 70s and so are the dew points. That means it is also very muggy/sticky! A cold front is just to our north going through central and southern Iowa. This front will move through the Tri-States this morning. It will bring in cooler and less humid air. However, those affects will be delayed. So today will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points will remain in the 70s through the morning and then will fall into the 60s for the afternoon. Therefore, even this afternoon it will still feel humid and it will feel a little hotter than it really is. By this evening, dew points will be in the upper 50s, feeling much better. Cooler temperatures will arrive tonight, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

We will have much cooler temperatures and lower humidity tomorrow. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80s with very low humidity. We will have some clouds to contend with but some sunshine is expected later in the day.

Be sure to enjoy the cooler temperatures as next week is looking to get very hot.

